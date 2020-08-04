Oppo K7 launched With Quad Cameras & 5G

The Oppo K7 5G has arrived as an update to the K5 from last year. The new model follows the recent trend of affordable 5G connectivity starting at only $286 with the Snapdragon 730G SoC, a quad-camera setup, UFS 2.1, and more.

Design and Display

Design-wise, the handset is identical to the Oppo K5 from October last year. It has a 6.5-inch AMOLED display that comes with an in-display fingerprint reader and FHD+ resolution. The waterdrop notch for the front-facing camera is still there.

The primary camera setup has remained unchanged as well. It houses four lenses in a vertical arrangement in the top left corner, but the LED flash has adjusted slightly.

Internals and Storage

The Snapdragon 730G SoC is still there, the only difference is that the phone has now support for 5G as well. Otherwise, the internals are mostly the same with 6 to 8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB of UFS 2.1. Even with storage as high as 256GB, there is still support for memory cards for expansion.

On the software end, Android 10 is themed with Oppo’s Color OS 7 UI.

Cameras

The primary camera setup has received a small downgrade. Instead of a 64MP main unit, you get a 48MP primary shooter that is combined with an 8MP ultrawide lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor for portrait shots. This camera is capable of recording 4K clips at 30 FPS, 1080p videos at up to 120 FPS, and HD videos in slow motion.

The front camera housed inside the notch is a 32MP lens that can record full HD videos.

Battery and Pricing

The 4,025 mAh battery cell comes with 30W VOOC 4.0 fast charging that can fill the power cell from o to 67% in just 30 minutes.

The Oppo K7 5G will go for sale in China with a starting price of $286. It will be available in Sea Night (blue), Mystery Black, Flowing Cloud (gradient white), Flow Flame (gradient red), and Perak Lemon (gradient yellow) color options.

Oppo K7 5G Specifications