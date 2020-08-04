Pakistani Student Sets New National GRE Record

Saad Amer, an Economics graduate from LUMS, has set a new national record by scoring 339 out 340 in GRE.

Not just this, Saad has also set a new national improvement record for GRE by improving his previous score by 45/80 points.

Saad, 25, had graduated from LUMS in 2018 and is working with the British Council at the moment.

He is planning to apply and is hopeful to get admitted to one of the top business schools in the world including Harvard, Stanford, MIT, Yale, Cambridge, Oxford, Columbia, HEC Paris, INSEAD, London School of Economics, and the London Business School.

While sharing his recipe for success, he said.

I would like to advise all future aspirants not to focus too much on solving questions but to change their approach.

Besides, Saad has recently set up a YouTube channel to help Pakistani students who are planning to take GRE, GMAT, IELTS, TOEFL, and other standardized exams.