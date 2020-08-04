Punjab Announces a Grand Relief Package for The Construction Sector

Following Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision, the Punjab government has introduced a relief package and perks for the construction sector.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar revealed this in a tweet on Tuesday, saying that the relief package will help revive economic activity that had suffered huge losses due to COVID-19.

ALSO READ

PHEC Approves University at Punjab House Murree

کورونا وبا کے دوران معاشی سرگرمیاں بری طرح متاثر ہوئیں جس کے ازالے کے لیے وزیراعظم @ImranKhanPTI کے وژن کے مطابق ہم نے ہاؤسنگ اور کنسٹرکشن سیکٹر کے لیے تاریخی مراعات اور آسانیوں کا اعلان کیا نیا پاکستان ہاؤسنگ کےتحت بھی اگلے چند ماہ میں پنجاب حکومت بڑےمنصوبوں کا سنگ بنیاد رکھےگی — Usman Buzdar (@UsmanAKBuzdar) August 3, 2020

ALSO READ

Punjab Govt. Finalizes SOPs For Reopening Schools

Salient Features of the Construction Relief Package

Timeframe established for issuance of NOCs related construction industry

No need to visit public office over and over with files as NOCs can be obtained from e-Khidmat Centers.

Construction plans will be approved within 30 days – NOC of commercialization in 45 days.

New housing schemes will be approved within 60 to 75 days.

To ensure timely completion of each task, the provincial government has launched a One Window Operation at e-service centers set up at the divisional headquarters. A total of 78 services, including 32 services related to the construction sector, can be availed from these centers.

ALSO READ

Pakistan’s Top Builders to Launch Projects Worth Rs. 1.3 Trillion This Year

He announced that the provincial government will inaugurate significant projects in connection with Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme in the coming months.

It is worth mentioning here that the economy of the province is likely to recover soon as the government is going to lift the coronavirus restrictions in the province from Wednesday.