Punjab Govt. Finalizes SOPs For Reopening Schools

School Education Department Punjab has finalized the COVID-19 SOPs for reopening schools across the province in order to ensure the safety of both students and staff members.

Under the SOPs, the temperature of every student and staff member will be checked before allowing them to enter the school premises.

Schools will be responsible for ensuring the availability of hand sanitizers for all students and staff members.

All sorts of functions, ceremonies, and breaks will be prohibited under the SOPs as well.

Moreover, only 20 students will be permitted to sit in one classroom while only 2 students will be allowed to share a desk.

As per the SOPs, schools that are unable to ensure the previously mentioned SOP will be required to operate in two shifts.

On 9 July, Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood had announced the reopening of all educational institutes in Pakistan under strict SOPs from 15 September.

During a press briefing, Mahmood had revealed that provinces have been delegated the task to devise Coronavirus SOPs to ensure the smooth reopening of educational institutes from 15 September.