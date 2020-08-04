Punjab Govt to Shut Down Cellular Services on 9th & 10th of Muharram

The Government of Punjab has decided to shut down cellular phone services on 9th and 10th of Muharram to protect gatherings and processions.

According to details, a foolproof security plan has been formulated on the directives of CM Usman Buzdar to maintain law and order during Muharram. Foolproof security arrangements will be ensured at all sensitive places in all the districts of the Lahore Division.

Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat has said that maintaining the sanctity of companions of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and Ahl-al-Bayt is the first responsibility of all schools of thought and all possible steps will be taken to maintain religious tolerance and root out mischievous elements.

Raja Basharat further said that the country is passing through a critical period and no one would be allowed to spread anarchy.