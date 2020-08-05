Govt Sets Eyes On Generating 100,000 MW of Power by 2047

Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) government has devised an integrated plan to add 100,000-megawatt electricity to the national grid by 2047 through indigenous resources.

Under the plan, the government aims to enhance the share of renewable energy in the overall energy mix to 80 percent to avoid using imported fuel as much as possible.

Minister for Power Division, Omar Ayub Khan, has said that the government has prepared the Renewable Energy (RE) with the consultation of all stakeholders and it will now be tabled before the Council of Common Interests (CCI).

ALSO READ

Govt to Install 24 Electric Vehicle Charging Points Across Pakistan

He said that the policy chiefly benefits Sindh and Balochistan as several solar and wind projects would be set up in these provinces under the integrated plan.

According to him, the policy aims to increase the share of alternative energy in the energy mix to 20% by 2025 and 30% by 2030. 8000 MW will be added through renewable energy by 2025, which will be increased to 30,000 MW by 2030.

The minister lamented the previous governments closing down RE projects and producing expensive electricity from imported fuel, increasing the tariff. However, the incumbent government will revive all RE projects to provide maximum relief to the consumers.

ALSO READ

NEPRA Increases Electricity Prices for 5 Months

Reflecting on the wrongdoings of the previous governments, Ayub said that the circular debt had mounted to Rs. 450 billion during the PML-N government and was increasing by Rs. 39 billion per month.

The PTI government successfully brought down it to Rs 12 billion per month.

He noted that the PML-N government did not raise power tariffs despite NEPRA’s recommendation as it wanted to win the general elections. The continued power supply to loss-making feeders resulted in circular debt ballooning in recent years.