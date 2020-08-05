Lenovo & Huawei Were The Fastest Growing Tablet Brands in Q2 2020

Canalys’ report on global tablet shipments for Q2 2020 has arrived, revealing that Huawei and Lenovo were the fastest-growing tablet brands in the period. This was mostly driven by the pandemic since it forced the world to switch to smart devices for online classes.

The tablet market had faltered in recent years but demand in Q2 2020 increased, and vendors were able to ramp up production to meet the growing demand. This resulted in a year on year increase in shipments by 26% and a total of 37.542 million tablets were sold during the quarter.

The top 5 best selling brands were Apple, Samsung, Huawei, Amazon, and Lenovo respectively, but the spotlight was taken by Huawei and Lenovo. Lenovo reported a whopping 53% annual growth and Huawei came in with 44.5%. The rest of the brands had growth below 40% with Apple reporting the lowest with only 20%.

Regardless, Apple was still the market leader with a 38% market share and 14 million units shipped overall. Samsung took the second spot with an 18.7% share and 7 million tablets sold whereas Huawei shipped 4.7 million units and secured 12.7% of the market.

At the end of the report, Canalys commented that the tablet market boomed in Q2 2020 since tablets are cheaper alternatives to laptops and desktops for work and education purposes. Carriers and OEMs offering discounts on sales also boosted the sales.