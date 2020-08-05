Pakistan Temporarily Resumes Trade With China Through Khunjerab Pass

Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood announced that trade with China has temporarily resumed through the Khunjerab Pass.

“I am pleased to see that trade with China through Khunjerab Pass has resumed temporarily,” the Adviser said in a Twitter post.

The opening of the border was a longstanding demand of the businessmen, particularly from the Gilgit Baltistan region, which remained closed due to COVID-19.

Dawood added that the ministry of commerce must be appreciated for its hard work in resolving this issue in consultation with Chinese authorities and other stakeholders.

Back in March, Pakistan had closed down its borders to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Khunjerab Pass is in a strategic location on the northern border of Pakistan and on the southwest border of China’s Xinjiang province.

Pakistan, during the last month, had also announced the reopening of a key border crossing to resume exports from Afghanistan to India. Back in July, it had also resumed trade at four of its border points with Iran.