Peshawar BRT’s ‘Zu Cards’ Now Available at Chamkani Station

In a recent development, as reported by a regional social media page, the distribution for the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service special ‘Zu Cards’ has begun at the Chamkani Station in Peshawar. As most of you might already know, ‘Zu’ in Pushto means ‘Let’s Go’. The function of the said card, hence, becomes self-explanatory, such that you can have your personal ticket with you that you can use on the go.

Obtaining a Zu Card is also incredibly simple. First off, you go to the station, where you’d see a ticket counter, where you can purchase a standard ticket if you wish to make a one-way journey. The other thing you’ll see is the Ticket Vending Machine (TVM). It is an ATM-type machine whereby you can either recharge your current Zu Card or buy a new one.

Here’s how the machine works:

Step – 1: Select the language in which you wish to use the menu.

Step – 2: Various options will appear on the screen next, like buying a new card, recharging the card. In case of recharge, you’ll have to insert your card in the machine and then proceed further.

Step – 3: Choose between cash, debit card, credit card, Easypaisa, and JazzCash to pay for or recharge your card.

Step – 4: After selecting the mode of payment, you have to select the amount. You can buy the card from Rs. 100 up to Rs. 1000.

Step – 5: After having paid for the card, go to the entrance gate. Place the card on the scanner and you’re good to go.

It is pertinent to mention that, although the card distribution shall be done on all major stations going forward, for now, it is only being done at the Chamkani station. The official stated that the users of Zu Card will also be able to use a Zu App, whereby, if they don’t have the card, they’d have to place their phones on the entrance scanner to be able to ride the BRT.

As per local media reports, Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project has already been completed. These days, a test drive is being done on the route and the government shall announce the official inauguration of the project soon.