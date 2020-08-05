Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Launch [Live Blog]

Samsung is all set to launch the next big Android smartphone of 2020 at the Samsung Unpacked 2020, the second big event from the company this year.

Although the event, like most 2020 events, will be virtual, Samsung has still promised a big show with Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series being the main attraction. Alongside the upcoming flagship, the Korean tech giant is expected to launch five new products, including Galaxy Fold2 5G, Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Tab S7, Galaxy Tab S7 Plus, and Galaxy Buds Plus.

The event kicks off at 7 PM PST, and you can follow the live updates of the event in this live blog. The live stream of the event will also be embedded below. So, stay tuned for updates on the second biggest event of the year.