Technical Fault at Bin Qasim Power Plant Causes Massive Blackout in Karachi

Power generation capacity of K-Electric has decreased by 130-megawatts as a result of a technical fault developed at Bin Qasim power plant earlier today.

According to details, Karachi’s power demand is 2700 MWs. K-Electric is now supplying only 900 MWs of electricity while 1020 MWs is being provided by IPPs and the national grid.

After today’s incident, the electricity shortfall in Karachi has reached 780 MWs, meaning that residents of Karachi will have to bear with additional temporary load management.

Residents of Lyari, Kharadar, North Karachi, New Karachi, Buffer Zone, Surjani Town, Federal B Area, Scheme 33, Orangi Town, and Baldia Town have revealed that electricity went off at 9 am today.

They added that duration of load shedding during the day time has reached 3 hours in areas that are originally exempted from load shedding whereas the duration has gone beyond 10 hours in other areas of the city.

Moreover, the city is experiencing 3 to 5 hours of electricity outage during nights along with power cuts stretching hours on the pretext of local faults.