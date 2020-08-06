Govt. Reopens Restaurants, Cinemas, Gyms, Marriage Halls, and Public Transport

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Asad Umar, has announced to lift the restrictions imposed in March on the recreational and hospitality industries from 10 August.

The decision has been taken during the meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) held earlier today at the recommendation of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) in consultation with all provinces.

According to details, tourism activities will resume countrywide from 8 August while hotels, cafes, restaurants, cinema halls, theaters, parks, trails, and museums will be reopened for both indoor and outdoor seating from 10 August.

All businesses and markets will be allowed to operate on regular pre-Coronavirus outbreak timings from 10 August as well.

Moreover, all outdoor and indoor non-contact games, gyms, and sports clubs will be allowed to resume from 10 August.

Beauty parlors will also be allowed to reopen from 10 August.

Public transport will resume on 10 August. However, no passenger will be allowed to travel in the Metro bus beyond its seating capacity.

Schools, colleges, and universities will reopen from 15 September subject to a final review by the Ministry of Education which will be held on 7 September.

Marriage halls will be allowed to operate from 15 September as well.

Meanwhile, the restrictions on trains and airlines will be lifted in October.