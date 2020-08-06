KP Schools Are Opening for Staff from Today

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has decided to open all educational institutions under the elementary and secondary education department (E&SED) from August 6. The school will open for administration staff only to ensure the implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) for safe schooling of children.

A notification in this regard was issued by the E&SE department on Wednesday. It mentioned that all primary public schools will open with a maximum staff of 5. The middle schools will be allowed to open with staff strength of 7, whereas the number of staff at secondary and higher secondary schools should not exceed 10.

As for private schools, those imparting online classes will be allowed to operate with 30 percent of their total staff, whereas, the private schools that are not offering online classes can only operate with 10 staff members.

The only purpose of opening the schools ahead of the tentative date is to allow arrangements for SOP implementation. Any school violating the SOPs will be immediately sealed with punitive action taken against the owner/in-charge.