Official: Hyundai Reveals Pakistan’s First Virtual Car Launch Date for Tucson

Hyundai Reveals Pakistan's First Virtual Car Launch Date for Tucson

Posted 6 hours ago

After months of speculation since its first reveal at the Pakistan International Auto Show 2020, Hyundai has finally confirmed the launch date for Tucson SUV. The 3rd gen facelift Tucson will be revealed via Pakistan’s first virtual car launch event on 11th August 2020 at 7:30 pm.

The company made the announcement in a social media post earlier today.

Tucson, which fits somewhere between the Toyota Fortuner and the Honda Vezel, will be a direct competitor to its Korean twin, Kia Sportage.

The reason we say ‘twin’ is because both the Tucson and the Sportage are the same cars under the metal shell. It has the same 2.0 liter, 4-cylinder, 16 valve motor with variable valve timing technology, capable of putting out 155 horsepower and 190 newton/meters of torque.

As revealed by a Hyundai official in PAPS 2020, the Tucson will come in 4 variants, 2 of which will feature Front-Wheel-Drive (FWD) with a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission, and the other variants will sport Hyundai’s HTRAC All-Wheel Drive (AWD) drivetrain with the same transmission options.

The SUV is expected to have the following features and tech:

ConvenienceSafety
Power TailgateCentral Power Door locks
Supervision Instrument ClusterImpact Sensing Door locks
Hyundai Auto LinkImmobilizer System & Burglar Alarm
Wireless Phone ChargerParking Assist
Dual Zone FATC with Cluster IonizerBackup Camera
Auto defogging systemABS Brakes
ORVM Electric folding with heated functionDownhill and Hill-start Brake Assist
Puddle lampElectronic Parking Brake
Rear AC VentsSpeed Sensing Auto Doorlock
Keyless entry and goElectronic Stability Control
4-way adjustable steering wheelVehicle Stability Management
10-way power adjusted driver seat6 Airbags
Reclinable rear seats.Traction Control

The Hyundai Tucson is expected to cost between Rs. 4.8 million and Rs. 5.5 million based on the option you choose.

