Only 7% of Pakistanis Own a Laptop & 2% Own a Tablet: Report

Pakistani research organization Gallup Data Analytics recently delved into Pakistan’s Social and Living Standards and performed research on the topic of laptop and tablet ownership within the country. The main goal of the survey was to study the effects of the pandemic and how it has impacted the ownership of smart devices since it has made them a necessity rather than a luxury.

ALSO READ

Almost All Dell, HP & Lenovo Laptops Are Illegally Imported to Pakistan

This survey is conducted once every two years by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics and it covers more than 24,000 households and over 115,000 respondents.

It was discovered that only 7% of Pakistanis own a laptop, whereas 2% said that they have a tablet. Islamabad and Urban KP have the highest ownership stats with 27% and 16% respectively.

In a regional breakdown, it was discovered that Balochistan reports the lowest number with only 2% ownership stats. 5% of the people from Islamabad and Karachi own a tablet while provincially, urban Sindh and Punjab report the highest in this regard.

This further adds authenticity to the criticism raised by the country and many students about the lack of facilities available to continue their education through the ongoing pandemic.

Source: Gallup Pakistan