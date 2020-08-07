FBR Issues Draft Amendments to Obtain Bank Account Holders’ Financial Information

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued draft amendments to the Income Tax Rules, 2002 in order to obtain information on account holders having the status of residents or non-residents.

FBR will seek information from banks about account holders who have deposited Rs. 10 million or more during a month, monthly credit card payment of Rs. 200,000 or above, profit on debt and particulars of account holders who have withdrawn Rs. 1 million or above in cash in a month.

The FBR has issued new rules in line with the provisions of the Finance Act 2020. FBR has notified SRO 686(I)2020 to issue draft amendments to the Income Tax Rules, 2002 to obtain information on account holders having the status of resident or non-resident.

The FBR has also asked banks to provide the following particulars of account holders in the above-said categories:

CNIC

NICOP

Passport number

NTN, name

Title of account

Resident/non-resident status

Address

Telephone number

Account opening date

Account number (IBAN)

Amount deposited in a month or amount of cash withdrawal during a month

Amount of tax deducted and profession/business/occupation of the account holder.

The information required from banks includes account holders’ deposits statement, credit card payments statement, cash withdrawal statement, profit on debt statement, and details of any information or data as required by the board from banks.

Under the new rules for banks, the information, required to be furnished under Section 165A of the Income Tax Ordinance shall be provided by the reporting banking company, in the manner as specified in accountholders deposit statement, credit card payment statement, cash withdrawal statement and profit on debt statement.

The information shall be provided by the reporting banking company as specified in a notice issued in terms of Section 165A of the Ordinance.

Banking company officers shall be nominated by the reporting banking company not later than 30 days of coming into force of the rules contained in this chapter.

The information required to be reported to the board shall be provided by the banking company officer to the FBR.

Every banking company officer shall furnish to the board a monthly account holders deposits statement, credit card payments statement, and cash withdrawal statement as specified in Form A, Form B, and Form C, respectively, for immediately preceding calendar month within seven days of the end of the preceding calendar month. He shall furnish to the board an annual profit on debt statement as specified for immediately preceding calendar year within three months of the end of the preceding calendar year.

Every bank shall furnish to the board any information and documents within the time allowed by the board.

Under the record-keeping for due diligence procedures, the FBR has directed the reporting financial institutions to keep a record of the steps undertaken and any evidence relied upon for the performance of the due diligence procedures and measures to obtain such records for at least five years after the end of the period within which the reporting financial institution must report the information required to be reported.

The annual domestic reporting date for filing of common reporting standards reports by reporting financial institutions shall be 31st of May each year.

The common reporting standard-reports shall be filed on the AEOI portal on the FBR’s official website in the CRS XML Schema prescribed by the Global Forum of Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

The records maintained under Common Reporting Standards Rules in Chapter XIIA of the Income Tax Rules, 2002 including rule 78K by the reporting financial institutions or any other record maintained by any other person under any law may be required to be furnished along with full and free access to any premises, place, accounts, documents or computers of reporting financial institutions by the FBR or any person authorized by the board to ensure compliance of Common Reporting Standards Rules in Chapter XIIA of the Income Tax Rules, 2002.

The board may under the law compel assistance of any person including the State Bank of Pakistan, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, and any such organization, body, etc who holds such information that may assist the board to identify and classify reporting financial institutions, non-reporting financial institutions and excluded accounts, and ensure that their identification and classification is as per Common Reporting Standards Rules in Chapter XIIA of the Income Tax Rules, 2002.