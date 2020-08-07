Pakistan to Send New Political Map to All Search Engines

Federal government has decided to send the recently unveiled Pakistan’s political map to all search engines including Google and Yahoo.

Moreover, the political map will also be sent to all international organizations including the United Nations (UN) and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

ALSO READ

Pakistan Among Top 5 Markets With Largest Number of Violations On TikTok

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Imran Khan had introduced Pakistan’s first-ever political map which shows Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) as a part of Pakistan.

PM Khan had announced to use the map everywhere in Pakistan including the curricula of educational institutions across the country.

ALSO READ

Official: Hyundai Reveals Pakistan’s First Virtual Car Launch Date for Tucson

Following the introduction of Pakistan’s political map, India raised objections over it, claiming that Pakistan has violated all international laws and agreements by showing Jammu and Kashmir as its part.

However, Foreign Office spokesperson, Aisha Farooqui, has categorically denounced Indian claims, adding that Pakistan’s principled stance over Kashmir will not change.