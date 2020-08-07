Senior Journalist Stirs Controversy After Sarfaraz Becomes Water Boy

Posted 2 hours ago by Sajawal Rehman

Cricket has seen some of the greatest players take water for the batsmen in the middle when they were not in the playing XI. Ricky Ponting, Virat Kohli, Graeme Smith, and Sir Donald Bradman have all done it, however, a senior journalist, Abdul Majid Bhatti, didn’t like the fact that Sarfaraz Ahmed was asked to do that.

Sarfaraz Ahmed is now in the elite company despite the fact that he doesn’t boast the same numbers as the legends mentioned above. Bringing water for a player on the crease by a former captain is considered a disgrace in a country like Pakistan when legends have been doing it in the past without anyone questioning.

ALSO READ

Sarfaraz vs Rizwan: No Pressure on Rizwan Due to Former Captain

Here’s what the senior journalist wrote in his post:

To further explain why bringing water is not a bad thing, Australian Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, also acted as a water boy in a practice match between Prime Minister’s XI and Sri Lanka in 2019.

The internet, however, is divided with some saying the management should not have done it, while others are quoting examples from the past to justify the move.

Sarfaraz has set a great precedent.

What are your thoughts on the story? Let us know in the comments section.

Sajawal Rehman

Feature Writer


  • I hate this mentality of Pakistanis. What is wrong in doing these things?. No task is shameful. I clean my own office space and I have no shame in it. I have lived in Europe and we clean our houses and we feel no shame in doing daily tasks. If he is bringing water and accessories for his team then it is a part of Team Work. There is nothing wrong in being humble. Your post don’t make you a King. You are humanbeing just like others.

    Reply
    • Explore on Ltd.
    >