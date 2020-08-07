Sindh Reveals Details of Promotion Policy For Matric and Inter Students

Sindh government has approved the special promotion policy and the issuance of special mark sheets for the academic year 2020 to all Matric and Inter students.

This was approved during a meeting of the Chairmen, Controllers, and IT Managers of all the Sindh education boards held at the Hyderabad Board of Education.

According to details, Matric and Inter part-II students will receive 3% more marks than what they earned in part-I annual exams.

However, only the marks of part-I will be inscribed on the special mark sheets of all students.

Where failed students are concerned, they will be promoted in all failed subjects under the latest promotion policy and their marks will be displayed against respective subjects for part-II.

In case a student has failed 2 subjects or less, they will be granted marks in each of that subject based on the average of all the passed subjects.

In case a student has failed more than 2 subjects, they will be granted 33 marks and promoted in all those subjects.