Xiaomi Launches Smart Mijia Convection Microwave Oven

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Mijia, known for launching products designed in collaboration with third-party companies, just launched a new convection microwave oven to its ecosystem of products.

The oven, like most Mijia products, follows a minimalistic form factor and is available in one color only, of course, white. The product looks very simple in terms of design, since there is not much to expect in microwave oven design trends. However, functionality-wise, it tops most convection ovens available on the market.

The Mijia Convection Microwave Oven has a 23 liters capacity and features two types of heating options: regular heating and barbecue heating. On top of this, the smart oven sports different types of cooking modes, including micro roasting, steaming, and grilling.

For roasting, grilling, and barbecue, the oven comes with quartz tubes to hold the meat, and the flat plate for regular heating is constructed using microcrystalline materials known for heat resistance and durability.

The best part is, like other Mijia smart products, the oven can be controlled using the Mijia App. It can connect to other devices in the ecosystem as well and access built-in recipes.

The oven will be made available for sale in China on 11th August and will retail at approximately $78, which is a reasonable price considering its size and the available features. Its availability is Pakistan is ambiguous at the moment. However, it might come to Mistore.pk in the upcoming months.