Zaeem Ahmad Sets an Amazing Precedent for the Youth and Bags the Young Engineer Award

BlueEast is a technology development wing of Orient Group of Companies and also the brains behind world’s first smart DC inverter air conditioner with built-in energy-meter. The application, Mevris developed by BlueEast presents real-time predictions and is the first digital implementation of IOT in Pakistan

A Young Engineer award was presented to Zaeem Ahmad for the best innovation and performance during his internship with BlueEast.

Zaeem Ahmad, a student at California Virtual Academy has been working with BlueEast since 2017 during the summers and has completed 1100 hours as an intern over the course of past 3 years.

During his internship, Zaeem has been involved with an engineering team working on an artificial intelligence-based algorithm called “Autopilot” which helps save 80% energy on a DC inverter air conditioner.

The autopilot algorithm was introduced in the market by BlueEast’s sister company Orient Electronics on their Ultron series DC Inverter Air Conditioners. By the end of 2019, very positive results were observed regarding energy saving due to the Autopilot modes when used practically in DC air conditioners.

The autopilot algorithm employs Mevris AI to tweak the thermostat of the air conditioner based on several parameters including the ambient weather conditions, indoor situation, and air conditioner’s internal performance indicators. The tweaking of the thermostat ensures thermal comfort as well as energy savings.

During his internship, Zaeem teamed-up with two senior engineers and helped them in the development of a machine-learning model that predicted the behavior of a DC inverter air conditioner in diverse environmental conditions. He played a significant role in coming up with new and innovative ideas during the development phase and holistically working on improving the outcome of the model.

Since the machine-learning model required a lot of iterations and variations of environmental conditions, an environmental chamber was employed for this purpose. The successful operation of the environmental chamber and producing favorable test results was a very labor and time-intensive work for the team.

To the surprise of his seniors, Zaeem developed an automation scheme that automated the test condition parameters and saved a lot of configuration time on the system. The automation scheme reduced the validation testing time by more than 50%. Besides the out-of-the-box thinking, his seniors also appreciated his dedication to rise to the challenge despite the highly constrained work environment amid the lockdown enforcement.

During the award ceremony, Mr. Abdul Rehman Talat, Founder, and CEO of BlueEast, said, “It is heart-warming to see the energy, dedication, and focus of the young talent in Pakistan. This achievement shows that with proper coaching and motivation, the youngsters can surprise you with their ingenuity and productivity!”