Govt’s New Initiative Aims to Increase Sialkot’s Exports to $2 Billion

Ministry for Science & Technology is set to launch two new programs this month after approval from Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Federal Minister for Science & Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, disclosed the development.

According to details, the first initiative is related to medical engineering.

Under the first program, the Sialkot district will be granted the same status as Gwadar. The move will increase the district’s current annual exports of $400 million to $2 billion in just two years.

The second program consists of setting up hi-tech of farms of 2 to 12 acres all around Pakistan.

These farms will be equipped with the latest technology and modern machinery, not only enabling small scale farmers to increase their yield manifold but revolutionizing the agriculture sector of Pakistan altogether.

Last month, the Science and Technology Minister had announced to use drone technology in agriculture to fight locust invasion.

While unveiling the indigenously built drones, the minister said that the drones are capable of monitoring farms and spraying disinfectants as they can spray 16 liters of pesticide for 18 minutes.