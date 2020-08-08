PIA to Allow 27 Previously Suspended Pilots to Resume Service

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has cleared 27 out of 96 pilots suspended during the dubious licenses probe. Those who got cleared may be added to Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) duty roster.

Confirming that the airline is considering the option, the PIA spokesperson Abdullah Hafeez Khan said that a final decision in this regard will be taken once they receive the list of the pilots cleared for their licenses.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has been asked to probe into the matter and identify the IT professionals and CAA officials allegedly involved in the issuance of dubious licenses.

Last month, the aviation minister had claimed that 262 pilots had dubious licenses. Following his statement, 134 pilots were suspended while the aviation authority had canceled the licenses of 27 others.

The unplanned crackdown against these pilots cost a lot to the national flag carrier as PIA’s flights to Europe, the US, and the UK were banned for six months.

As per a guesstimate, the national carrier is set to incur losses of Rs. 33 billion in the coming months, thanks to the flight ban from the said countries.