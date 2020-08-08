Punjab Police’s New Financial Software Will Keep Track of Rs. 119 Billion Budget

The finance wing of the Punjab Police has installed a financial management software to prevent corruption and embezzlement in police accounts. The software developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) is first of its kind in any state department and will monitor the police’s annual budget of Rs. 119 billion.

The initiative was taken after the mega corruption scandals in police accounts when the district accountants had withdrawn millions of rupees and misused them for personal gains.

A similar scandal came to light recently when an inquiry panel of the Punjab police proposed a disciplinary action against a senior officer following his alleged involvement in a financial scam worth Rs. 340 million in the accounts of the traffic police department.

However, the new software will make sure that such scams are hard to pull and are quickly identified through proper surveillance. The software will make all police accounts public, allowing RPOs/DPOs and the finance wing at the CPO to monitor the funds withdrawn by the district accountants.