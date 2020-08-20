Zong Received The Most Complaints in July 2020 Despite Fewer Users

The number of 3G and 4G users in Pakistan reached 82.76 million at the end of July compared to 81.14 million by the end of June, registering an increase of 1.62 million, revealed the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

The number of mobile phone users in Pakistan reached 168.04 million by the end of July compared to 167.27 million by the end of June, registering an increase of 0.77 million during the period under review.

Monthly Next Generation Mobile Service (NGMS) penetration increased from 38.25 percent in June to 39.25 percent in July 2020.

Jazz’s total count for 3G users stood at 10.48 million by July as compared to 10.817 million by June, registering a decrease of 0.337 million. Jazz 4G user numbers jumped from 19.062 million by June to 19.982 million by July 2020.

Zong 3G subscribers decreased from 6.535 million to 6.314 million while the number of 4G users jumped from 17.507 million by June to 18.131 million by the end of July 2020.

The number of 3G users of Telenor network decreased from 6.943 million by the end of June to 6.790 million by July. The number of 4G users jumped from 10.925 million to 11.583 million in the same period.

Ufone 3G users decreased from 5.469 million to 5.258 million. The number of 4G Ufone users increased from 3.881 million by the end of June to 4.221 million by the end of July 2020.

Teledensity for cellular mobile increased from 78.84 percent in June to 79.81 percent. The broadband subscribers increased from 83.17 million by the end of June 2020 to 84.82 million by the end of July 2020.

Complaints

PTA received 9735 complaints from telecom consumers against different telecom operators including (cellular operators, PTCL, LDIs, WLL operators and ISPs) as of July 2020. PTA said that it was able to get 9587 complaints resolved i.e. 98 percent.

According to PTA data, Zong leads the chart with 3235 complaints and Jazz comes at second position with 2646.

Cellular mobile subscribers constitute a major part of the overall telecom subscriber base, therefore, the maximum number of complaints belong to this segment. The total number of complaints against CMOs by July stood at 8594.

In terms of the segregation of complaints on operator basis, a total of complaints were received against Jazz which is 30.78% of the total CMO related complaints.

Telenor, which has the second-largest number of consumers, was third with 1543 i.e. 17.95 percent complaints were received against it.

Zong stood first with 3235 complaints i.e. 37.64 percent of total complaints. Ufone had 1140 complaints against its various services which make up 13.26 percent of the total CMO related complaints.

PTA also received 202 complaints against basic telephony where 190 were addressed during July 2020. Further 929 complaints were received against ISPs where 864 were addressed.