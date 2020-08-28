SCO Launches Photo Contest Showing ‎Flora and Fauna of AJ&K and GB

Special Communications Organization (SCO), the largest telecom service provider in Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJ&K) and Gilgit Baltistan (GB), is bringing another Photography Competition which aims to showcase the skills and enable participants to express their views through their photographs.

For this competition, SCO is looking for images that depict the essence of nature and wildlife, including all plant life and animals in the natural environment of AJ&K and GB.

The photography competition is an integral part of SCO’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities that were initiated in 2019 successfully. The first-ever exhibition of selected 100 photographs under the theme ‘My Land, My People’ was showcased at PNCA Islamabad in December 2019.

What to Capture

Themed ‘Fascinating Flora and Fauna of Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJ&K) and Gilgit Baltistan (GB)’, the 2020 photography competition is a part of SCO’s ‘My Land, My People’ initiative and will entertain photography depicting the mesmerizing wildflowers, plants, trees, insects, mammals, wildlife of AJ&K and GB.

How to Capture

Hi-res photos (20 megapixels & above) taken through a DSLR camera.

Who Can Participate

The competition is open for all and will be split into four groups: Group A will cover university students of AJ&K and GB; Groups B and C will entertain entries from college and school students of the regions respectively; while in Group D, which is not age-bound, photographs submissions can be from the general public.

How to Submit Entries

All participants should submit photograph(s) complete with all required information – i.e. full name, CNIC number, mobile number, email address, name of institution, and group name – at [email protected]. Each participant can submit more than one photograph to a maximum of three.

Only shortlisted participants will be instructed to submit high-resolution photographs within the given time. The last date for the submission of photographs is September 25, 2020. The winners of the competition will be recognized in all SCO publications and will be awarded cash prizes.

Terms & Conditions

All participants must give the undertaking that the photograph they submit is original and captured personally, and that it has not been published or presented anywhere (including any medium, channel, or competition) before.

Moreover, by entering this competition, each participant will grant SCO a non-exclusive permission to reproduce photos/images on the SCO website, social media, applications, newsletters, publications, and any other promotional activities.