ICAO Bans CAA from Issuing New Licenses to Pilots, Engineers & ATCs

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has reportedly barred the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) from issuing new licenses to pilots, air traffic controllers, engineers, and flight attendants.

The ICAO issued the directives on Thursday, expressing concerns over safety measures and violations of international regulations. Moreover, the ICAO also criticized the CAA’s procedure of issuing licenses, claiming that it ignores international practices.

According to sources, ICAO has also delayed its inspection of CAA Pakistan.

ALSO READ

PTA Issues New Warning to TikTok to Block Indecent/Immoral Content

The civil aviation authority has been directed to review licenses issued earlier and submit a clarification in this regard by September 29.

The development came amid ongoing departmental inquiry against the officials involved in issuing fake or dubious licenses to the pilots.

Sources privy to the development said that the aviation authority is looking into the matter and preparing a ‘written response’ to address the concerns of the international civil aviation organization.

ALSO READ

Dr. Zafar Mirza Gets Appointed as WHO Advisor

The CAA will face ‘Significant Safety Concern (SSC)’ if it fails to satisfy the ICAO.

On September 17, an audit team of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) had completed the operational safety audit of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

The PIA spokesperson confirmed the development, saying that the airline will soon receive the audit report and fully comply with its findings and recommendations.