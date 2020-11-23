Hackers Defraud Home Appliance Company of Millions

A renowned home-appliance company has been defrauded online of equipment worth millions of rupees in Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi.

According to the Cyber Crime Wing (CCW) of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), a group of hackers tricked the company after hacking its software.

The hackers purchased the company’s appliances online using fake credentials and then updated the payment details in the hacked software.

Consequently, the company delivered appliances worth millions to prescribed addresses in Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi. However, a few days later, it came to light that their payments had not been transferred to the company’s bank account.

After realizing that it had been defrauded, the company officials contacted the FIA to have the incident investigated.

FIA officials have said that a probe in Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi has been officially initiated. However, no arrests have been made so far.