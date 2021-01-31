Telenor Powers the Hindukush Snow Sports Festival 2021 with ‘Seamless Connectivity’

Telenor Pakistan, the country’s second-largest cellular operator, is powering the Hindukush Snow Sports Festival through ‘seamless connectivity’.

The company says it has showcased its long-standing commitment to the northern areas of Pakistan by embracing and promoting the local northern cultures and making a diverse range of contributions such as restoration of flora and fauna, organizing and executing local festivals for tourism, and strong infrastructural development.

Known as one of the most beautiful places on earth blessed with natural wonders and rich culture, Chitral is hosting this year’s Hindukush Snow Sports Festival 2021 at Madaklasht. The two-day festival will feature fun-filled activities for the whole family, including skiing, snowboarding, and ice skating. Madaklasht will be hosting more than 500 sports athletes, including 10 foreign sportsmen and trainers.

More than 2,000 people are expected to attend the festivities along with an international audience. Telenor Pakistan promises the attendees and locals an uninterrupted 4G connectivity to ensure each moment is captured and shared instantly with the world.

Telenor says that besides the Hindukush Snow Sports Festival 2021, it is collaborating with the Pakistani government to contribute and boost tourism and ensure a well-connected Pakistan.