PM Tasks Punjab and KP Govts to Present Plan in 24 Hours to Increase Farmer Markets

Prime Minister Imran Khan has tasked provincial governments of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to present an implementable plan, within 24 hours, for the increasing number of farmer markets, allowing the private sector to establish their markets, and rationalization of the regulatory regime with a shift towards compliance regime, doing away with the condition of obtaining NOC from the government for setting up a farmer market.

The Prime Minister has also tasked the provincial chief secretaries to present a comprehensive plan for the rationalization of wheat grinding ratio to enhance the production of flour, and to bring down flour prices.

The decision was taken during a high-level meeting chaired by the Prime Minister to review the progress of administrative measures for bringing down prices of essential commodities.

Federal Ministers, advisors, provincial ministers, and senior officials were present during the meeting.

Provincial Chief Secretaries of four provinces attended the meeting via video link. The Prime Minister expressed serious concern over the existing price difference at the wholesale and retail levels, varying even at the district level. The Prime Minister observed that the existence of the huge price differences at the two levels pointed towards weak implementation mechanisms and inefficient regulatory mechanisms.

The Prime Minister observed that a limited number of farmers’ markets in the major cities was one of the causes of exploitation of farmers, undue profits being made by the middlemen, and resultant price hikes that adversely affected the poor.

The Prime Minister also took serious notice of the complaints of non-adherence to the officially determined price list of essential commodities at the retail level and directed that strict action be taken against violators.

Chief Secretaries briefed the meeting about the action taken against various flour mills over violations, including less grinding of wheat released by the provincial governments.

The Prime Minister also inquired from Chief Secretary Sindh about the reports of the release of six years old 32000 MT wheat, which was unsuitable for consumption.