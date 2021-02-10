Police Officer Jailed for 7 Years for Taking Bribe

An Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) in Sargodha Police has been sentenced to seven years in prison and slapped with a fine of Rs. 200,000 for taking bribe.

According to details, an Anti-Corruption Court in Lahore announced the verdict against ASI Riaz Ahmad earlier today.

The culprit will have to spend an additional 3 months in jail in case of failure to pay the financial penalty.

The Anti-Corruption Department Punjab had apprehended the accused red-handed while he was receiving Rs. 50,000 from a citizen in order to favor an application during an investigation.

While addressing the inaugural ceremony of the National Conference on Citizen-Centric Policing in Lahore earlier today, Chief Minister Punjab said the government is trying its best to provide justice to people at the grassroots level.

In this regard, the provincial government has decided to launch more applications to improve the performance of the Punjab police.