Junaid Khan Claims Shaheen Afridi is Afraid of Young Fast Bowlers

Left-arm fast bowler, Shaheen Afridi, has been avoiding rest because he fears losing his place in the national team to a younger bowler, Junaid Khan has revealed.

While speaking with a local news outlet, Junaid urged team management of the national team to carefully manage the workload of the 21-year-old.

“Shaheen definitely needs rest but he feels insecure about losing his place. The team management needs to make sure he doesn’t bowl a lot during the net sessions,” said Junaid.

He added that Pakistan needs to learn about managing the workload of fast bowlers from England who continuously rotate their players even during important series.

“England rotated both James Anderson and Stuart Broad during recent Test series against India. Both bowlers are rested even after taking five or six wickets in the previous match because they are secure of their place in the team,” noted Junaid

He also expressed hope that the bilateral series between Pakistan and India will resume soon because young players can learn a lot about handling pressure by playing against India.