PSL 2021 Match 21: Sultans and Zalmi Look to Continue Winning Run

Peshawar and Multan will battle it out to get a strong hold for the fourth play off spot. Peshawar currently sit third at the PSL points table, while Multan are fifth with four points on the board.

Peshawar breezed past Quetta in last night’s encounter and will be looking to name an unchanged starting eleven. Although they might look to rest Mohammad Irfan after the 39-year old played in two consecutive matches.

Multan were exceptional in their previous encounter as well, overcoming a strong Karachi side. Multan are also likely to enter the field with the same eleven.

The match will begin at 11 pm Pakistan Standard Time as both the teams take on each other. The match will be live-streamed here.

Match Details

Date Sunday, 13 June 2021 Time 11:00 pm PST Venue Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi Live Stream LINK 1, LINK 2

Head-to-Head

Multan and Peshawar have encountered each other 7 times in PSL history. Multan have an upper hand over Peshawar, winning 4 and losing three. Peshawar will be looking to win the match and equal the head to head record.

Possible Playing XIs

Multan Sultans:

Mohammad Rizwan (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rilee Rossouw, Shimron Hetmyer, Sohaib Maqsood, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Imran Khan Snr, Sohail Khan, Imran Tahir, Sohail Tanvir

Peshawar Zalmi:

Wahab Riaz (c), Kamran Akmal (wk), Shoaib Malik, Haider Ali, David Miller, Sherfane Rutherford, Fabian Allen, Rovman Powell, Mohmmad Imran, Umaid Asif, Mohammad Irfan Snr.

Players to Lookout For

Multan Sultans:

Imran Tahir has been Multan’s frontline spinner and majority of their good performances with the bowl depends on the South African. Tahir will be looking to bamboozle the Zalmi batting lineup with his variety of leg-spin.

Peshawar Zalmi:

David Miller was exceptional in his previous match, this will be South African’s last match in this year’s PSL and he will be looking to make most of it and help Zalmi solidify their position for the top four.

Check out the updated PSL points table here.