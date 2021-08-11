Leading Communication Technology Provider edna Announces Entry Into Pakistan Market

edna, a leading digital communications technology provider, recently announced its entry into the Pakistan market. The Cyprus-based digital communication technology major already has a strong presence in the CIS region and Southeast Asian Market and is also venturing into South Africa. Its foray into the Pakistani market is in line with the company’s strategic decision to expand its presence in Asia. The company believes having a local presence will help it serve businesses here in a better way.

The phenomenal rise of the mobile economy in Pakistan has meant that digital platforms are more easily accessible than ever before and have become vital channels for accessing products and services – especially in sectors such as banking, fintech, telecom, and healthcare. People have become more open to engaging with businesses online through various digital channels such as WhatsApp, Live Chat, Facebook Messenger, and more.

The covid-19 pandemic has further accelerated this shift to the digital. This has necessitated the need for trusted communication technology providers like edna that can bridge the gap between companies and their customers.

As a market leader in digital customer communication products, edna hopes to empower all digital-savvy companies from Pakistan to offer next-level customer experience by delivering seamless, personalized, and context-based communication experiences for their customers. It combines omnichannel access to digital channels such as WhatsApp Business, Viber for Business, Apple Business Chat, SMS, and Push with seamless business communication flow automation all managed through single window interfaces.

This enables organizations to serve their clients comprehensively, no matter which channel they choose for communication. Its popular Live Chat option for both mobile apps as well as websites can be connected with chatbot and automation solutions to streamline and speed up communication over chat.

About the move, edna’s country sales manager for Pakistan, Ali Malik, said,

“We recognize the urgent need for Pakistan-based companies to connect with their customers digitally. With more than a decade of experience working with major international companies from the BFSI, telecom, and other industries, edna is perfectly suited to serve this need. With our cutting-edge technology products, we are all set to serve business customers and also expand our partner network in Pakistan.”

edna has redefined customer communications for businesses across industries including banking, healthcare, FMCG, food & beverages, and retail by empowering them to serve their customers digitally across a variety of channels. It has improved not just support and services-related functions for clients but has helped them increase sales through improved communication.

edna’s clients have reported 3x increases in digital sales conversions, over 40 percent savings in operational costs, and more than 50 percent reduction in recurring queries due to automation, and better functioning customer support teams.

edna’s head of international marketing, Saurabh Kshirsagar, states,

“edna is committed to helping companies from Pakistan drive business growth and customer loyalty by redefining how they interact with their clients”. Sounding optimistic about serving the Pakistan market, he adds, “Our products are scalable, customizable, easy to integrate with other legacy systems and offer robust data security. And our product support is one of the best in the industry, so we are confident of appealing to our customer base here.”

To know more about edna’s offerings or for any other inquiries write to [email protected].