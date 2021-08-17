Intel’s First Gaming GPUs Will Launch in Early 2022

Intel has picked a name for its first high-end gaming GPUs that are set to arrive early in 2022. These GPUs will be called the Intel Arc and will take on high-end graphics cards from AMD and Nvidia.

The first lineup of Intel Arc GPUs will be codenamed Alchemist and will arrive in the first quarter of 2022 for desktops and laptops.

Intel has also revealed the names of later generations, which will be called Battlemage, Celestial, and Druid.

Intel Arc GPUs will be based on the Xe-HPG microarchitecture, which is a combination of Xe LP, HP, and HPC microarchitectures. Intel says that the Xe HPG architecture should enable scalability and compute efficiency with advanced graphics features.

These graphics cards will support hardware-based ray tracing, mesh shading, variable-rate shading, and DirectX12 Ultimate. These cards will also be capable of “artificial intelligence-driven super sampling” to take on Nvidia’s Deep Learning Super Sampling upscaling tech, which boosts resolution without straining the GPU.

Intel has also shown a brief video of the Arc graphics cards in action in different games. The games shown in the video were Forza Horizon 4, PUBG, Metro Exodus, and more. It appears that Intel’s GPUs will, in fact, be able to run Crysis after all.

Intel has promised to share more details on the Intel Arc later this year.