ECP’s Objections on EVMs Have Already Been Solved: Shibli Faraz

The Federal Science and Technology Ministry has addressed all the problems highlighted by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) regarding Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), Federal Science and Technology Minister, Shibli Faraz, has claimed.

The statement came a day after the ECP raised 37 objections over the introduction of EVMs in the country and submitted them in a document to the Senate Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, the Minister said that 27 objections raised by the ECP were related to its existing capabilities while 10 were related to the EVMs developed by the Ministry of Science and Technology.

He added that all objections related to the EVMs have been successfully addressed while the Ministry of Science and Technology has also submitted a progress report to the ECP’s Technical Committee.

The Minister clarified that the remaining 27 objections were related to ECP and the Ministry of Science and Technology had no domain over these objections.

He recalled that ECP’s Technical Committee was formed in July this year but its first meeting was held on Tuesday. Experts from the Ministry of Science and Technology participated in the meeting and provided all the information sought by the ECP.

The Minister reiterated that the PTI-led federal government is determined to introduce an e-voting system before the next general elections in the country to ensure impartiality and transparency.