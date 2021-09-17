NEPRA Chairman Visits K-Electric Facilities

The Chairman of the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority, Tauseef H. Farooqi, visited various K-Electric facilities today with Rafique Ahmad Shaikh and Maqsood Anwar Khan.

Advertisement

The tour was aimed at learning about K-Electric’s (KE) multiple initiatives to provide uninterrupted power to consumers, and the uplifting of the marginalized segments of society in its service authority.

ALSO READ Standard Chartered Bank Donates PKR 23.29 Million to Mayo Hospital Lahore

The officials visited the Distribution Network Academy and a fully automated ‘Distribution and SCADA Control Centre’ where they were briefed and given a demonstration on the training and development of the KE’s distribution employees, the measures for controlling the Transmission and Distribution losses, and the supply of quality and reliable power.

The KE also gave a presentation on the benefits of the paperless billing that it introduced recently for its consumers, and gave a demonstration on the Grid Insulation System (GIS).

Its initiatives were commended, but it was made clear that no compromise on the provision of the supply of reliable and safe power is to be made.

The Chairman of the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) directed KE to ensure effective supervision of job sites so that the consumers and employees remain safe. He also showed great concern for the delayed work on the 900 MW Bin Qasim Power Station 3 (BQPS-III) Project, and discussed the current progress and the new completion date, which KE affirmed as 30 November 2021.

The Chairman attended the signing ceremony of the UN Global Compact later on, followed by the launching ceremony of KE’s COVID-19 vaccination vans.

He also witnessed the graduation ceremony of the ‘First Women Electricians’ which is an extension of the Roshni Baji Program that he had launched in February of this year to enhance gender diversity in Pakistan’s power sector and to achieve the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

Advertisement

The Chairman highlighted that the NEPRA, in accordance with its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) ‘Power with Prosperity’ drive will ensure an inclusive development model in Pakistan’s power sector.