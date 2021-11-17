Dukan.pk Stages Dukan Bazar eX, its First and Biggest Outdoor Shopping Event

Dukan.pk, a leading e-commerce platform for established and aspiring entrepreneurs, organized Dukan Bazar eX, a grand outdoor shopping festival on Sunday, November 14th at Nawab Gardens Lahore.

Advertisement

The event’s core purpose was to empower the platform’s digitally enabled sellers and instill confidence in them by giving them an opportunity to boost their sales.

Over three thousand people graced the event with their presence and shopped a wide variety of products from over one hundred sellers.

The visitors were overjoyed by the mouth-watering cuisines and fun-filled activities designed for the whole family including the drum-circles that attracted a large number of people who tried their hands at it to rejoice and live in the moment.

Commenting on the event, one of the sellers said, “It’s the first time that I have brought my merchandise outdoors for sale and I have received a tremendous response from the people here. I am grateful to Dukan.pk for organizing this event. The crowd is lovely and I look forward to more such events by Dukan.”

The event started at noon and commenced till midnight during which there was never a dull moment. The final match of T20 cricket world cup between Australia and New Zealand was premiered on a huge screen which captivated the cricket lovers present at the venue.

Advertisement

“It’s great to have such a wide variety of items in one place in a festive environment. I have come with my family and everyone is having an amazing time,” commented a shopper at the event.

The event concluded with sellers delighted by their sales and appreciating Dukan.pk for organizing the unique event with the intention of uplifting their businesses.

Dukan.pk is an incredibly easy-to-use e-commerce platform that lets anyone with a smartphone create an online store of their own. Being a full-stack e-commerce platform, Dukan not only lets its users feature their products, manage inventory and collect payments, but also allows them to market their merchandise on Facebook and Instagram from within the app.

Dukan boasts over 275,000 online sellers ranging from fashion, beauty, lifestyle to automotive, sports, and food. This massive number of online stores is a testament to the platform’s monumental success.

Even if people were not able to attend this event, they could still buy these local products from ex.dukanbazar.pk, the marketplace that includes all the sellers who were exhibiting at the event.

Monis Rahman, CEO and Co-Founder Dukan, said, “Dukan.pk was created to facilitate the highly talented entrepreneurs in the country who lack the means and skills to establish a fully functional e-commerce store.”

Advertisement

He added, “This event was aimed at offering a stage to local sellers who have embarked on their entrepreneurial journey through Dukan. We called on the community to come and support these sellers and the community answered our call and made this event a huge success.”