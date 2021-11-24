Here Are the Most Man of the Series Awards for Pakistan in T20Is

Pakistan’s wicket-keeper batter, Mohammad Rizwan, won his third man of the series award of his T20I career after a solid showing in the three-match series against Bangladesh. Rizwan scored 90 runs at an average of 30.00 in the three innings he played in the series and played a crucial role as Pakistan became the first team to whitewash Bangladesh in a three-match series in Bangladesh.

Only two Pakistani players have won more man of the series award in the shortest format of the game than Rizwan. Pakistan’s all-format captain, Babar Azam, and veteran middle-order batter, Mohammad Hafeez, have won four awards each.

While Hafeez has played 119 T20Is to achieve the milestone, Babar has only played 70 T20Is to be awarded the same number of man of the series awards. Both Hafeez and Babar are only behind Indian captain, Virat Kohli, who has won a total of 6 awards throughout his T20I career.

Former Pakistan all-rounder, Shahid Afridi, and veteran middle-order batter, Shoaib Malik, have also won three man of the series awards each. Malik has played 124 T20Is while Afridi finished his career with 99 T20I matches.

Here are the Pakistani players with the most man of the series awards:

Player Man of the Series Awards Total Number of Matches Babar Azam 4 70 Mohammad Hafeez 4 119 Mohammad Rizwan 3 52 Shahid Afridi 3 99 Shoaib Malik 3 124