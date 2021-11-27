Tecno Pop 5 LTE Launched in Pakistan for Only Rs 15,000

Tecno Pop 5 LTE is one of the latest and most affordable smartphones to arrive in Pakistan. For only Rs 15,000, you get a striking design, a dual-camera setup, and a large 5,000 mAh battery that can last up to 3 days.

Advertisement

Here are the details.

Design and Detail

Upfront, the handset features your usual budget phone look with a waterdrop notch selfie camera and a thick bottom bezel. This is on top of a 6.52-inch LCD panel with 720p resolution and a regular 60Hz refresh rate.

The rear panel has a dual-tone design and a large vertical triple camera set up next to an LED flash and a fingerprint sensor.

Internals and Storage

Since it is a budget phone, you only get a Unisoc SC9863 chipset with up to 2GB RAM and 32GB storage options. You can expand your storage by up to 256GB using a microSD card.

The Unisoc chipset is more than enough to run the lite version of Android 10, the Android 10 GO Edition, featured on this device.

Cameras

Do not be confused by the third camera lens labeled with “AI”, it is only a placeholder for marketing purposes. The phone only has a dual-camera setup which includes an 8MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth camera. This camera can record 1080p videos at 30 FPS.

Advertisement

The selfie camera housed in the notch is a 5MP shooter.

Battery and Pricing

Tecno Pop 5 LTE gets a massive 5,000 mAh battery cell which is more than enough to keep it going through 3 days of use. Sadly there is no fast charging support.

The phone is available in Pakistan for only Rs 15,000 on Daraz.pk for now but should arrive in local stores soon.

Tecno Pop 5 LTE Specifications