Prince-DFSK Customers Facing Major Quality Control Issues

The new entrants in the automotive industry of Pakistan have been given a warm welcome by the general public, as they offer more variety and have created a more competitive environment in the car market dominated by Japanese carmakers.

However, the ownership experience hasn’t been as positive for some car owners, as the new vehicles – especially those from Chinese carmakers – are plagued with quality control issues.

ProPakistani got in touch with a few Prince-DFSK customers at a 3S company dealership in Islamabad, after receiving reports from the market sources about their collective grief. While speaking to the scribe, a Prince Pearl owner stated that, although the vehicle drives reasonably well, it has several quality control issues.

“The company claims that Pearl’s fuel economy is 18 kilometers per liter (km/l), whereas, in reality, it barely touches 12 km/l, even with a light foot,” the customer said. “There are other issues in the vehicle such as faulty fuel gauge, flimsy emblem, and poor quality interior panels whose color start to fade after a while. On top of that, these issues cost a lot to fix,” he added.

The owners of the DFSK Glory 580 also reported certain problems with their vehicles, eight of whom said that they had visited the dealership to get the oil chamber of their respective vehicles replaced.

“The oil chamber of the Glory 580 is poorly built. Its underside gets damaged because of repeated impacts from small pebbles on the road, and it starts leaking oil,” said an owner of the SUV. “I’ve been told by the company that the chamber cannot be repaired. It can only be replaced after a new chamber is imported from China, which will cost north of Rs. 1.4 million,” he added.

Another owner of the Glory 580 reported issues with his vehicle’s suspension, which he claimed would cost around Rs. 400,000 to fix. He reported that he only uses his SUV within the city and has not driven it on any rough terrain.

Speaking about the issue, the company representative stated that Prince-DFSK has heeded all the customer complaints and is actively working towards finding swift and reliable solutions to their problems.