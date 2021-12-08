PTCL to Experience Service Interruption Tonight

PTCL is going to be shutting down its Smart TV service tonight. The company announced this via a notification to its customers via SMS and email beforehand.

Here’s the official notification:

Dear Customer,

You may experience interruption in PTCL Smart TV service during 12am to 7am on 9th Dec due to scheduled maintenance. Inconvenience is regretted.

As per the notification, Smart TV users won’t be able to use the service on 9th December 2021 from 12 am to 7 am.

PTCL also recently announced an increase in prices for all of its broadband internet packages, applicable from this month. This is the second time in 2021 that they’ve hiked the prices.