Umar Gul Shares His Food With a Cat During Lanka Premier League [Video]

Former Pakistan pacer, Umar Gul was one of the most feared fast bowlers in T20 cricket during his playing days. He was influential in Pakistan’s run to the final in the 2007 World T20 and the title-winning campaign in the 2009 T20 World Cup.

While Umar has won the hearts of millions of Pakistanis by giving it his all for his country on the pitch, his latest act of kindness has won the hearts off the field as well.

Umar Gul was seen sharing his own food with a cat during the ongoing Lanka Premier League (LPL). Umar uploaded the video of him feeding the cat on various social media platforms.

He captioned the video, “Kindness is the most important thing in life. Kindness to all of Allah’s creations!”

Kindness is the most important thing in life. Kindness to all of Allah’s creations! pic.twitter.com/sOTqKX7BVq — Umar Gul (@mdk_gul) December 7, 2021

Umar’s act of kindness garnered a lot of praise on Twitter as hundreds of people appreciated the gesture by liking the video.

The 37-year old retired from all forms of cricket last year. He had a glittering career with Pakistan as he picked up 163 Test wickets, 179 ODI wickets, and 85 T20I wickets in an international career spanning over 13 years.

Umar is currently the head coach of Galle Gladiators in the ongoing LPL. Umar also serves as the bowling coach of Galle Gladiators’ parent franchise, Quetta Gladiators, in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). He will likely continue in his role with the PSL outfit in the upcoming PSL 2022.

