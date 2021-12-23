Minister Makes a Shocking Claim About Number of Pakistanis Applying for Indian Citizenship

India’s Ministry of State for Home Affairs has claimed that over 7,000 Pakistani nationals have applied for Indian citizenship during the last five years.

The development came to the fore when the State Minister, Nityanand Rai, informed the parliament on Wednesday that Pakistani nationals account for nearly 70 percent of the 10,635 requests for citizenship in the last five years.

“As many as 7,306 Pakistani nationals applied for Indian citizenship till 14 December 2021,” the minister said in response to a question about the current applicants for Indian citizenship, including the data of their present citizenship.

Besides Pakistan, over 3,000 citizenship applications are pending from other countries, including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and the United States.

The minister informed that the majority of these citizenship requests were made from minority groups — Hindu, Sikh, Christian, Jain, and Buddhist — of Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan between 2018 and 2021.

To a question, Nityanand Rai revealed that over 0.6 million Indian citizens had renounced their citizenship in the past five years.

“Some 111,287 individuals gave up their Indian citizenship this year alone till 20 September,” he added.