Ingram Micro Partners with Red Hat to Provide Products & Solutions to Pakistani Enterprises

Ingram Micro, a global leader in technology and supply chain services, has signed a distribution agreement with Red Hat, an American IBM subsidiary software company that provides open-source software products to enterprises, to provide enterprises with products and solutions in Pakistan.

Red Hat is the world’s leading provider of open-source solutions, with its leadership being excited about the brand’s journey that they are about to embark on.

Red Hat’s Regional General Manager MENA Region, Adrian Pickering, said, “At Red Hat, we are committed to helping our customers in their endeavors to develop cloud-native applications, and integrate, automate, secure, and manage complex environments.”

Adding to his comment, he said, “The distribution agreement with Ingram Micro represents the latest milestone in fulfilling our obligations and realizing our vision. We look forward to witnessing businesses in various sectors across Pakistan, enhancing their services via our solutions.”

Ingram Micro’s Senior Vice President and Chief Executive, META region, Ali Baghdadi, expressed his excitement about the partnership saying, “Creativity, agility, and resourcefulness reinforce a competitive, entrepreneurial spirit, as does look ahead to the future with the ambition to achieve more.”

He added, “Ingram Micro customers continuously strive to elevate their operations and services with a view to a long and successful future. Red Hat Solutions will undoubtedly help them in achieving their goals and objectives, and we are delighted to be collaborating with Red Hat to help entities across an array of sectors.”

Ingram Micro says it looks forward to working with Red Hat all on Automation, IT Optimization, Digital Transformation, and Cloud-Native development within the financial, public, healthcare, and telecommunications sectors, and much more!

