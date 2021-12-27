Here’s a List of All the Records That Shaheen and Hasan Broke in 2021

Pakistan’s success in Test and T20I cricket this year is majorly attributed to the performance of star players. While Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan carried the burden of the batting line-up on their shoulders, Shaheen Afridi and Hasan Ali were influential in the bowling department.

The fast bowling duo formed a lethal new-ball partnership in Test cricket and also worked in tandem in T20Is to destroy the opponent’s batting units. Shaheen and Hasan were two of the most successful fast bowlers in world cricket and created multiple records throughout the year as they helped Pakistan to win 7 Tests, 20 T20Is, and 2 ODIs in the calendar year.

Let’s have a look at the records they created in 2021:

Shaheen Afridi

Second-Highest Wicket-Taker in Tests

Shaheen had a terrific year in Test cricket and was unstoppable in the longest format of the game. Shaheen picked up 47 wickets at an average of 17.06 in 9 matches this year. Shaheen’s best performance came against West Indies as he picked up figures of 6/51 and 4/34 in the second Test match. Shaheen finished as the second-highest wicket-taker in the year, finishing behind Ravichandran Ashwin who took 52 wickets and is still due to bowl in one more Test match this year.

Second Pakistani Left-Arm Pacer to Pick a 10-fer

Shaheen’s ten-wicket haul against West Indies in the second Test match was only the second time in history that a Pakistani left-arm pacer picked up a ten-wicket haul in Test cricket. Previously, legendary pacer, Wasim Akram, was the only left-arm fast bowler to pick up a ten-wicket haul. Wasim had a total of 5 ten-wicket hauls in his career while Shaheen has got one in his short Test career so far.

Second Most 5-fers in Tests

The 21-year old showed exceptional consistency in red-ball cricket throughout the year. He picked up a total of 3 five-wicket hauls in Test cricket, the joint second-most in 2021. Shaheen’s 3 five-wicket hauls came against as many oppositions in three different countries which include West Indies, Zimbabwe, and Bangladesh.

Career-Best Ranking in Tests

Shaheen rounded off a near-perfect Test year by achieving his career-best rankings. Shaheen broke into the top three of ICC Test bowler rankings for the first time in his career and was the first Pakistani bowler since Mohammad Abbas in 2018 to reach the top 3. Shaheen is ranked 13th in ODIs and 12th in T20Is as well.

Hasan Ali

Third-Highest Wicket-Taker in Tests

Shaheen’s partner in crime throughout the year, Hasan Ali had a terrific comeback to international cricket in 2021. The 27-year old fully recovered from his back injury which ruled him out of action for almost a year and took Test cricket by storm. Hasan picked up 41 wickets at an average of 16.07 in 8 matches. Hasan finished the year as the third-highest wicket-taker in the longest format of the game. Shaheen Afridi and Ravichandran Ashwin were the only other bowlers to pick more wickets than the right-arm fast bowler.

Most 5-fers in Test Cricket

The fiery right-arm pacer was Pakistan’s most dangerous bowlers in Test cricket in 2021. Hasan picked up a staggering 5 five-wicket hauls in Tests, the joint-most alongside New Zealand’s Ajaz Patel. Hasan also picked up one ten-wicket haul in Tests in 2021. Hasan’s 5 five-wicket hauls came against the likes of South Africa (2), Zimbabwe (2), and Bangladesh.

Career-Best Ranking in Tests

Hasan broke into the top 10 ICC Test bowler rankings for the first time in his career. He achieved his career-best ranking after the conclusion of the Test series against Bangladesh. Hasan is currently ranked number 11 in the world.

Shaheen and Hasan Together

4th Pakistani Duo to Pick 40+ Wickets Each

Shaheen and Hasan’s formidable new-ball partnership in Test cricket was one of the major reasons behind Pakistan’s success in the longest format of the game. The duo was part of Pakistan’s historic Test year as the Men in Green finished with the highest win percentage.

Shaheen and Hasan picked up a total of 88 wickets between them as Shaheen picked up 47 wickets and Hasan picked up 41 wickets. This was only the fourth time a Pakistani fast bowling pair picked up more than 40 wickets each in a calendar year. Their 88 wickets was also the third-highest wicket tally by a Pakistani fast bowling duo. Previously legendary pacers, Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis, had picked up 97 wickets in 1990 and 89 wickets in 1994 between them. Shoaib Akhtar and Waqar Younis were the other pair to pick more than 40 wickets each in a calendar year as they picked up a total of 82 wickets between them in 2002.

The fast bowling duo will be determined to continue their rich vein of form in the coming year as the Men in Green prepare for a bumper home season which includes tours of Australia, England, and New Zealand. The duo will be hoping to help Pakistan win the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia later in the year.