resrealme Introduces its Premium Flagship realme GT 2 Pro

realme, the world’s fastest-growing smartphone brand, officially introduced the realme GT 2 Series in Mainland China. Powered by Snapdragon® 8 Gen 1, the series features realme GT 2 Pro and the Snapdragon® 888-powered realme GT 2.

As the most premium flagship line-up ever, the realme GT 2 series is a critical step forward for realme, breaking into the high-end market and bringing new surprises to millions of worldwide users with their innovative technologies and transformative designs.

Design

realme collaborates with world-renowned industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa again to create the Industry-first Bio-based polymer design, which is based on the sustainable concept of paper art. After 12 months of research with 63 prototypes, the final realme GT 2 Pro variants incorporated cutting-edge craftsmanship and a 0.1mm laser engraving process.

Align with the design philosophy of sustainability, the rear shell of realme GT 2 Pro Master Edition is made of SABIC’s LNP ELCRIN bio-based copolymer material, which certificated by ISCC+.

As compared to fossil-based alternatives, this material could offer similar performance, while providing two kilograms CO 2 reduction per kilogram of LNP ELCRIN bio-based co-polymer material. Moreover, the sources of SABIC’s bio-based materials are derived from biomass waste or residue that do not compete with the food chains, such as crude tall oil and hydro-treated vegetable oils.

Display

The realme GT 2 Pro adopts World’s First 2K AMOLED Flat Display with LTPO 2.0 Technology.

realme GT 2 Pro equipped the top industrial screen with 2K UHD resolution up to 525 PPI, protected by the most advanced Corning Gorilla Class Victus. Moreover, its unparalleled color display features 10bit and 1.07 billion, JNCD value 0.5, the color contrast ratio of up to 5,000,000:1, and have HDR10+ certification and DisplayMate A+ grade.

Furthermore, it uses the most advanced LPTO 2.0 technology, supporting a 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate, which provides an exceptionally smooth picture and optimal energy efficiency performance.

Performance

realme GT 2 Pro is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Platform. It adopted advanced 4nm process technology and the world’s first ARM v9 architecture, delivering 30% peak performance and sustained efficiency promotions.

realme GT 2 Pro features the industrial largest heat dissipation area at a staggering 36761mm2 for up to 3 degrees Celsius of cooling to maximize the chip’s performance. The cooling area is constructed with an all-new 9-layer cooling structure with a 4129mm² Stainless Steel VC area, providing sustained peak performance.

Camera

realme GT 2 Pro adopts a remarkable triple-camera setup featuring the world’s only 150°ultra-wide Camera and a 40x micro-lens camera.

The 50MP primary camera draws into IMX766 flagship-level sensor with all pixel Omni-directional PDAF and OIS features.

Besides, the world’s first 150-degree ultra-wide camera could shoot out extreme panoramas, which fit out a 50MP Samsung JN1 sensor paired with 150-degree ultra-wide mode and the world’s first fish-eye mode.

The mind-blowing 40X Micro-lens Camera can take extreme close-ups.

Conclusion

In terms of the overall industry, realme GT 2 Pro, as the most premium flagship, cooperates with the first bio-based master designer, top 2K LTPO AMOLED screen, the latest Snapdragon® 8 Gen 1 Platform, the largest heat sink area, and a powerful but attractive triple camera system.

In addition, it also equipped 65W SuperDart Charge, 5000mAh Massive Battery, advanced Antenna Matrix System, and Dolby Atmos Dual Stereo Speakers, pre-installed with realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12.

As the performance flagship, realme GT 2 has the same equipment as realme GT 2 Pro, including design, battery, realme UI 3.0, and RAM. It featured 120Hz E4 AMOLED Display, the powerful Snapdragon® 888 5G Processor, and Stainless Steel Vapor Cooling Plus, coordinate GT Mode 3.0, which can deliver the same performance experience as GT 2 Pro.