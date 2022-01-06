Virat Kohli Averages Less Than Mitchell Starc in Test Cricket Since 2019

India’s Test captain, Virat Kohli has not been able to perform up to his usual standards for the past couple of years. The flamboyant batter has been a run-scoring machine ever since his international debut in 2008 but his recent form has been disappointing.

Kohli, who was touted to break Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 100 international centuries has been stuck at 70 international centuries for the past two years.

The 33-year old has hit a rough patch with the bat and despite India’s exceptional record in Test cricket, Kohli’s own form has been a massive letdown. The top-order batter has struggled for runs in the longest format of the game and has only scored 1,264 runs at a disappointing average of 37.17 since the start of 2019.

Shockingly, Australian fast bowler, Mitchell Starc has had a better average than Virat Kohli in Test matches since 2019. The left-hander has scored 425 runs at an average of 38.63 in the past two years.

Kohli will be hoping that the turn of the year can bring a turnaround in his fortunes. His last international century came against Bangladesh on 22 November 2019 in a Test match. Since his last century, Kohli has played 60 innings in international cricket without scoring a century. He has scored 20 half-centuries without being able to convert his starts into big scores.

Will Kohli be able to regain his form or is he past his best? Share your thoughts in the comments section.