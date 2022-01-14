Supernova Solutions and Genix Pharma Launch RISE with SAP

SuperNova Solutions, a continuously evolving ERP global leader and total business solutions provider, in collaboration with Genix Pharma, a Pakistan-based pharmaceutical company, recently launched its live event RISE with SAP.

SuperNova Solutions (Pvt) Ltd is the SAP Gold Partner founded in 2001 as an IT company and found its niche as an SAP-ERP provider. SuperNova Solutions helps several companies to enhance their process and become intelligent enterprises using advanced technology, especially SAP-ERP.

Currently, the company is working in Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and the UK. SuperNova Solutions has a portfolio that includes SAP S/4 HANA and SAP Business Ones.

Innovatively designed to simplify the execution of many complicated operations such as accounting, human resources, payroll, inventory, and supply chain operations, SuperNova Solutions provides highly efficient ERP software.

With more than 2 decades of well-decorated track record of offering ERP services and other related programs, the company enjoys its position of a highly trusted SAP provider to many businesses of all industries and sizes.

What sets SuparNova apart from the rest is their attention to detail in their reports that enable the clients to make smart and accurate decisions.

SuperNova Solutions achieved “Go-Live RISE WITH SAP – S/4 HANA” at Genix Pharma on 7 January 2022.

The main highlight of this project is SAP “Go live” using the Fiori Application which implies that the system can run on modern gadgets and management is not bound to operate the system from the desk. This is the first implementation of RISE with SAP S/4 HANA in Pakistan.

RISE with SAP is the new offering from SAP, a solution that is meant to help the company’s customers go through their respective digital transformations and become what SAP calls ‘intelligent enterprises’. RISE is a subscription service that combines a set of services and product offerings.

Founded in the year 2004, with the vision to help and provide top quality and affordable medicine for those in, need, Genix Pharma has evolved to be one of the fastest-growing companies in the Pakistani Pharmaceutical Arena.

The company currently exports high-quality medicines to over 26 countries including Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, South East, Asia, South Asia, Central Asia, Gulf, Countries East Africa, West Africa, and Francophone Africa.

In this project, SuperNova Solutions implemented a complete SAP S/4 HANA scope that includes Financial Accounting, Cost Accounting, Sales and Distribution, Material Management, Production Planning, Quality Management (QA and QC), and Plant Maintenance.

The project was kicked off in July 2020 and delivered on time as committed. This was all possible due to the unwavering hard work, perseverance, and dedication of both teams.

The RISE with SAP offering showcases the digital transformation of both companies with analytical and enabling tools and services, thereby accelerating the growth to SAP S/4HANA.

RISE with SAP provides an ERP Cloud that can be significant in various business needs. The provision of business analytics can ensure real-time solutions to most of the business hurdles that may arise in the future.

Using their in-depth knowledge from IT Applications to Business Process Re-engineering, SuperNova Solutions specializes in SAP-ERP sales, training, development, implementation, and maintenance through its team of 80+ seasoned employees.

This is the 5th consecutive on-time green-field SAP S/4 HANA implementation by SuperNova Solutions. The company has a number of implementations in Pakistan and the Middle East with renowned clients on deck, namely, Sante Pharma – Project named as “Parwaaz”, Platinum Pharmaceuticals (Pvt) Ltd., Kaizen Pharmaceutical (Pvt) Ltd., Ahmed Foods – Project named as “New Everest”, Genix pharma – Project named as “The Next Level”, and many more.

Rashid Hakeem, CEO SuperNova Solutions, expressed his sentiments saying, “In this age of technological evolution, Team SuperNova Solutions is steadily pursuing the ambitious goals of maximizing the success of our valuable customers around Pakistan & Middle East Asia.”

He added, “Our corporate mission is to provide premium service to our clients via innovation and become a leading SAP Partner – Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP).”

SAP S/4HANA Cloud is a single source of real-time information to drive connected business processes, and SuperNova Solutions handled the implementation. By implementing the first-ever project of Cloud S/4HANA in Pakistan, SuperNova accomplished an enormous achievement in the IT sector.

COO SuperNova Solutions, Sajid Hakeem, shared his views as he said, “Over 20 years of experience and 50+ project accomplishments allow us to have a deep understanding in the design and implementation of business automation solutions for all industries and sizes.”

He added, “Our team aspires, with sheer determination to grow the businesses of all our clients with seamless execution and management operations.”

SuperNova Solutions is not only an SAP S/4 HANA implementer, it has a wide experience of process manufacturing, especially in pharmaceutical.

Its team is very well versed with the pharmaceutical processes and knows how to map the process manufacturing on SAP. SuperNova Solutions has helped several pharmaceuticals companies in Pakistan and outside Pakistan to run SAP and become intelligent enterprises.