Shoaib Akhtar Kicks Off PM’s Kamyab Jawan Football Talent Hunt

Rawalpindi Express Shoaib Akhtar kicks off a career-changing life for 20 super talented Pakistani football players with soccer trials under Kamyab Jawan Talent Hunt Sports Drive.

The road to UK & Ireland has now become unstoppable with the world’s fastest bowler, Shoaib Akhtar sets his sights to help fast-track football in Pakistan with trials kicking off today in collaboration with Kamyab Jawan talent hunt Sports Drive.

Global Soccer Ventures (GSV) has signed Akhtar to unveil the football talent hunt all over Pakistan with Karel Freaye, UEFA licensed coach who is representing St. Patrick’s Football Athletic.

The trials are being heavily invested into by GSV in Pakistan offering the very first UEFA scouting assessment on a national level in Pakistan to talent ID in 10 cities across 11 venues to subsequently offer life-changing careers through professional football contracts in Ireland.

The tour also includes 4 masterclasses in Karachi, Islamabad, Quetta, and Lahore to develop local football coaching expertise to European standards under St. Patrick’s Football Club development program. At least 15-25 coaches have been selected on merit to attend masterclasses to help up-skill their football coaching methods and transfer skills so they become certified train-the-trainers in Pakistan leaving a sustainable roll-out plan under Kamyab Jawan Sports Drive.

Shoaib Akhtar said “I will do everything in my sphere of influence to ensure football is no longer neglected in Pakistan. It has been like an orphan since the 1950s, homeless and kicked around by various bandits. I will make sure football resurfaces professionally and ethically for the benefit of Pakistani players.”

Usman Dar, SAPM on Youth Affairs, and Chairman Kamyab Jawan Program said, “The revival of sports is the top priority of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Government. I welcome GSV in their efforts for reviving football in Pakistan. PM’s Kamyab Jawan Program together with GSV will ensure that through football talent hunt we will produce the next football Kamyab Jawan heroes who will represent Pakistan nationally and internationally.”

Zabe Khan, CEO of GSV said, “The only lifeline a player has and that is to play. Pakistan has seen nothing but football being swiped off its so-called grassroots. I welcome Shoaib Akhtar standing shoulder to shoulder with GSV offering new hope for Pakistan’s next-generation football players.”

Karel Freaye, Belgian UEFA licensed coach said, “Football is for everyone and I am looking for talent with the potential to develop and grow into professional players in Europe. I am really excited to see what football technical excellence Pakistan has to offer with football as I see trial registrations rising by the hour.”

Yasir Mahmood, Chairman of GSV said, “Football is here to stay for the right reasons to develop and provide an opportunity for Pakistani players. With Akhtar as an iconic cricket legend well regarded around the world will help play a transitional role in making football become on top of the minds of our nation.”

Allison Blackburne, British Deputy High Commissioner said: “Football is not just a sport, for many in the UK it’s a way of life, and it would be great to see it become more popular in sport-loving Pakistan. I’m delighted that talented young players here in Pakistan will have this opportunity provided by GSV to learn from some of the best UEFA coaches through St Patrick’s Athletic Football Club.”

Garret Kelleher, President of St. Patrick’s Football Club said: ‘It is simply wonderful that the resources are now being put in place in Pakistan to allow football to become part of every day inspiring those with a passion for the game to fulfill their dreams and aspirations just like Shoaib Akhtar has in the world of cricket representing Pakistan at the highest level.”

Shoaib Akhtar further added: “Football belongs to private sector all over the world so why is it so different in Pakistan? GSV offers an unrivaled plan to future-proof football for our players thereby creating new career pathways. Nothing has happened over the last 70 years in Pakistan so it’s best to trust a private enterprise, it can’t get worst than it has been so far”.

Shoaib Akhtar will offer a transformational role to help shape the future of football in Pakistan with GSV. The PFL is a legacy program for Pakistan to have its very own domestic franchise league and begin the journey to revive football. Pakistan has successfully lost over 3 generations of football players, The PFL will unearth new talent through GSV’s NexGen Soccer Stars – it’s time to embrace the challenge for what has never been attempted before, and together let’s rise together and push new boundaries with football”.